'Of Pearls and Parables': Scholar to explore parables of...

The often-provocative John Shelby Spong Lectureship is hosting a Lenten talk by Vanderbilt professor Amy-Jill Levine, titled Of Pearls and Prodigals: Hearing the Parables of Jesus as Jewish Stories , at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Morristown on March 18, 2017. Family, friends and fans of John Shelby Spong have established the series to honor the retired bishop, a prolific author known for tackling tough spiritual issues head-on.

