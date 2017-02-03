Names released of Summerville officer...

Names released of Summerville officers in officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Summerville Journal Scene

The Summerville Police Department released documents Friday revealing additional information in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting including the names of the two officers involved. According to two separate affidavits, Taylor Robert Johnson, 23, refused to exit his 2014 blue Buick Verano during a safety checkpoint, and attempting to flee the scene, "knowingly attempted to strike" Pfc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... Thu smdh 1
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Thu dpo 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 22 Melissa 890
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Jan 18 BetaTheta12 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC