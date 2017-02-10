Michael Potts Tackles the 'Particular Humanity' of August ...

Emily Assiran for Observer; Grooming by Naivasha Johnson for Exclusive Artists using MAC Cosmetics and Jack Black; Shot on location at The Knickerbocker Hotel Michael Potts may be starring in the new Broadway production of August Wilson's Jitney , but he actually owes a lot of his career success to Wilson's play Fences : his role in Jitney came about thanks to the film version of Fences , and he was inspired to go to drama school after seeing a clip of James Earl Jones and Courtney B. Vance in the original production of Fences on the Tony Awards 30 years ago. "I decided that I wanted to go to school where Courtney B. Vance went to school," Potts told the Observer during an interview at Midtown Manhattan's Knickerbocker Hotel.

