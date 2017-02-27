McMaster lobbies Trump officials for Real Id break, road aid
Gov. Henry McMaster is asking the Trump administration to give South Carolina another break from federal ID requirements and billions for road construction. McMaster met over the weekend with two Cabinet leaders while in Washington for governors' associations.
