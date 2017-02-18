Mark Sanford, Tim Scott Take on Feisty Town Hall Meeting Crowd Head On

A routine town hall Saturday with South Carolina's GOP Rep. Mark Sanford and Sen. Tim Scott ballooned into a three-and-a-half hour marathon with protesters who've been out in force at local meetings around the country. Sanford organized the town hall in conjunction with the Charleston chapter of Indivisible, a loosely organized network dedicated to resisting President Donald Trump's agenda and confronting local members of Congress.

