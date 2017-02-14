Man wanted for deadly Newport News sh...

Man wanted for deadly Newport News shooting arrested in South Carolina Read Story Staff

13 hrs ago

Kweisi Williams, a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting outside of a sports bar, has been caught by U.S. Marshals in South Carolina. The U.S. Marshals with the Norfolk Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force began working with the U.S. Marshals' service in South Carolina after receiving information on Williams' whereabouts.

