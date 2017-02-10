Man serving life for killing daughter...

Man serving life for killing daughter in disputed case dies

9 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A South Carolina man who vigorously maintained that DNA evidence cleared him of raping and killing his 12-year-old daughter has died while serving a life sentence in prison. Billy Wayne Cope , 53, died in state custody Thursday, apparently of natural causes, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

