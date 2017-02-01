Man charged in slaying of high school...

Man charged in slaying of high school football star's father

16 hrs ago

A man has been accused of killing the father of a South Carolina high school football star who is expected to soon be playing for Georgia Tech. Rock Hill police spokesman Mark Bollinger tells news outlets that 52-year-old Dwayne F. Sims was charged Monday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

