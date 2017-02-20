Lander Hosts Workshop for Montessori ...

Lander Hosts Workshop for Montessori Educators from Throughout State

Montessori educators representing eight school districts throughout South Carolina recently visited the Lander University campus to begin work that will align the state's curriculum standards with Montessori curriculum. A representative from the South Carolina Department of Education was also in attendance.

