Lander Hosts Workshop for Montessori Educators from Throughout State
Montessori educators representing eight school districts throughout South Carolina recently visited the Lander University campus to begin work that will align the state's curriculum standards with Montessori curriculum. A representative from the South Carolina Department of Education was also in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Tue
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Mon
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC