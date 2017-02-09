King letter and statement criticize Sessions prosecution
A letter sent by Coretta Scott King saying Jeff Sessions would be a bad choice for a lifetime federal judgeship is receiving new attention. In the 1986 letter and statement, the widow of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. said Sessions used his federal prosecutor office "in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters."
