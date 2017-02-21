Justices reject appeal from South Carolina death row inmate
The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from a South Carolina death row inmate who pleaded guilty to killing an off-duty police officer during a multistate crime spree in 2004. The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling that rejected Mikal Dean Mahdi's claims that his lawyer didn't do enough to present evidence of his troubled childhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|891
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC