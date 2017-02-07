Journalists call out White House claims on terror reporting
On Monday, the White House issued a list of 78 terror attacks to underscore US President Donald Trump's assertion that the media is failing to adequately report them. But reporters in print, on air and on social media have robustly covered many of those attacks and terror in general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|21 hr
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Mon
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Mon
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC