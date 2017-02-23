Jasper County building to be named for legislator slain in Charleston church shooting
The South Carolina senator and pastor who was slain during the Charleston church shootings will have a county building named in his honor. The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that the Jasper County Government Building is being renamed Friday for state Sen. Clementa Pinckney.
