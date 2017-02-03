Jason Elliott, South Carolina's First Openly Gay Lawmaker, Believes State Is Changing
South Carolina became the 43rd state to elect an openly gay lawmaker with the election of Republican Representative Jason Elliott. Elliott ousted four-term GOP incumbent Rep. Wendy Nanney to represent the state's 22nd district, which includes parts of Greenville, home to the Christian fundamentalist school Bob Jones University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Sun
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|4
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 2
|dpo
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC