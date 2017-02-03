Jason Elliott, South Carolina's First...

Jason Elliott, South Carolina's First Openly Gay Lawmaker, Believes State Is Changing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: On Top Magazine

South Carolina became the 43rd state to elect an openly gay lawmaker with the election of Republican Representative Jason Elliott. Elliott ousted four-term GOP incumbent Rep. Wendy Nanney to represent the state's 22nd district, which includes parts of Greenville, home to the Christian fundamentalist school Bob Jones University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Sun VP Mullah Elect P... 4
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... Feb 2 smdh 1
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 2 dpo 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 22 Melissa 890
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Jan 18 BetaTheta12 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC