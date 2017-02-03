James H. Suddeth III joins South Carolina Aquarium Board of Directors
As part of the firm's longstanding commitment to community involvement, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd's James H. "Jeddie" Suddeth III was recently elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the South Carolina Aquarium.
