Intrepid African-American Soldiers Broke Barriers, Paved the Way
Throughout the nation's history, African-Americans have served in uniform with honor and distinction during times of war and peace. As a result of their sacrifices and intrepid spirits, today's highly capable and mission-ready Army leverages the strength of a diverse, all-volunteer force that includes more than 103,000 African-American soldiers.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|4 min
|cja627
|891
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|12 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|14 hr
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Wed
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
