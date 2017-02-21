Industrial hemp may be another cash crop in South Carolina
Legislation allowing the growth and sale of hemp products in South Carolina is scheduled for an initial hearing in the House this week. While farmers see the chance of gold in the bill, opponents say allowing the crop to be grown would create a slippery slope that leads to the legalization of recreational pot.
