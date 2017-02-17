In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-sex parent names on birth certificate
WHAT BIOLOGY? A federal judge in South Carolina has written directly contrary to Justice Jo Hart's bizarre finding that the issue of names on birth certificates was a matter of biology, not a matter of marital status. From Slate, news of a federal court rulin g in South Carolina that runs contrary to the "wisdom" of the Arkansas Supreme Court: In 2015's Obergefell v.
