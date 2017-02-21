Immigrant Workers Across U.S. Fired After Joining Protests
More than a hundred employees across the U.S. were fired after skipping work to take part in the "Day Without Immigrants" national demonstration last Thursday. Local news outlets reported 25 employees fired at a deli in New York, 21 employees fired at a boat manufacturing company in South Carolina, 12 workers at an Oklahoma restaurant and 30 masonry workers in Denver.
