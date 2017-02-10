Ice Arrests 200 In North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia More to Come
Fox 8 is reporting that roughly 200 arrests have been made by ICE in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Full statistics will be made available on Monday about the number that have been arrested across the nation.
