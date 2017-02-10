Ice Arrests 200 In North Carolina, So...

Ice Arrests 200 In North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia More to Come

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

Fox 8 is reporting that roughly 200 arrests have been made by ICE in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Full statistics will be made available on Monday about the number that have been arrested across the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword 6 hr greymouser 13
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... Feb 2 smdh 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,779,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC