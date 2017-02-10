IAM showdown at Boeing's North Charleston plant not necessarily a harbinger of S.C. union activity
Production workers at Boeing Co.' s 787 Dreamliner campus and other North Charleston facilities will vote Wednesday on whether they want to be represented by the International Association of Machinists union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|16
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC