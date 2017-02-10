IAM showdown at Boeing's North Charle...

IAM showdown at Boeing's North Charleston plant not necessarily a harbinger of S.C. union activity

Production workers at Boeing Co.' s 787 Dreamliner campus and other North Charleston facilities will vote Wednesday on whether they want to be represented by the International Association of Machinists union.

