Hundreds gather at Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics of South Carolina
Brandon Lawrence of North Myrtle Beach High School was first in the water at the 2017 Polar Plunge. With a goal of raising $75,000 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
