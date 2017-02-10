Hicks column: Food stamp fraud isn't a SNAP, nor is it rampant
In December, Sherlwin Antwainette Carter pleaded guilty to trading in $5,335.36 worth of food stamps for cash at a single Hartsville grocery store. Carter is one of 70 South Carolina residents convicted of defrauding the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2016, Attorney General Alan Wilson recently announced.
