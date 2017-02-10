Hearing delayed in suit over 'colored' and 'white' monument new
Arguments about a lawsuit that seeks belated integration for a World War I memorial that separates the soldiers' names by race have been delayed Lawyers for the state of South Carolina planned to argue Tuesday that the lawsuit should be thrown out. But that hearing was postponed until March.
