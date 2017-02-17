GOP's Mark Sanford lays waste to Trump's lies: 'Facts...
Rep. Mark Sanford is the lone outspoken critic of President Donald Trump among House Republicans - but he wishes his colleagues, especially Speaker Paul Ryan, would perform their constitutional duty to check the chief executive's power. The South Carolina Republican, whose own presidential ambitions were derailed by an infamous extramarital affair in 2009, admits he's not the most credible critic of another man's honesty, but he told Politico that Trump's pattern of dishonesty violated the nation's founding principles.
Start the conversation
