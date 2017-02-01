GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Stop ...

GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Stop Funding Terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

GOP Reps. Ted Budd of North Carolina and Mark Sanford of South Carolina introduced a bill Wednesday to assure taxpayer dollars aren't allocated to causes that could potentially fund terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... 5 hr smdh 1
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens 6 hr dpo 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 22 Melissa 890
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Jan 18 BetaTheta12 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC