Geraldo Rivera Blasts Yale for Removi...

Geraldo Rivera Blasts Yale for Removing Name Of Slaveholding Senator From Dorm

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Geraldo Rivera ended his ties to Yale University in protest of its decision to rename a residential dorm named for ex-Vice President John C. Calhoun. The South Carolinian owned slaves and foreshadowed the Confederacy with his insistence on "states' rights."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword 2 hr Mitts Gold Plated... 33
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... Feb 2 smdh 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,921 • Total comments across all topics: 278,902,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC