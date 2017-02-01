Florida man shot cat that "looked at ...

Florida man shot cat that "looked at him like he owned the place"

Orlando News 6 reports that a Florida man shot a cat that shat in his yard, telling officers it "looked at him like he owned the place" . The cat was paralyzed and had to be killed, reports Loren Korn.

