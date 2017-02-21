First Nations oppose trucking of nucl...

First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear material from Ontario to U.S. site

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A group representing seven First Nations in Ontario and Quebec says it's opposed to a plan to truck highly radioactive liquid from the Chalk River Laboratories in Deep River, Ont., to a site in the United States. In a statement Wednesday, the Iroquois Caucus condemned the plan to transport 23,000 litres of the material from the facility northwest of Ottawa, across the border to the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, using public roads and bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr... 4 hr greymouser 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 13 hr Scared to death Nana 892
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... Feb 18 Logic Analysis 3
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Black Panther (Jan '07) Feb 16 Jaclyn Tyler 255
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword Feb 15 Mitts Gold Plated... 33
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC