Federal judge orders South Carolina t...

Federal judge orders South Carolina to list both same-sex parents on birth certificate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

Judge Mary Geiger Lewis determined that the state's act preventing the placement of both parents' names went against the Supreme Court [official website] decision in Obergefell v. Hodges [JURIST report].

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 22 hr cja627 891
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Thu Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Black Panther (Jan '07) Thu Jaclyn Tyler 255
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword Wed Mitts Gold Plated... 33
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC