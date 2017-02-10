Dylann Roof's Lawyers Look to Have Death Penalty Tossed

Lawyers for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof have filed a motion for a new trial and are looking to throw out the death penalty sentences in the case. The motion, filed in South Carolina federal court, questions whether Roof's attack was plotted and carried out wholly within the state, and therefore not a federal case, as well as whether the hate crimes he was convicted of were punishable by death.

