DSS may seek waiver in fines for system 20 years overdue
South Carolina expects to pay nearly $14 million in federal penalties this year because the state still lacks a computer system to track deadbeat parents. But Department of Social Services officials are hopeful the Trump administration may excuse fines as the project nears completion.
