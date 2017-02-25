Drug Arrest Made in Parking Lot Near ...

Drug Arrest Made in Parking Lot Near Sheriff's Office

South Carolina deputies arrested a North Carolina man on drug charges in a parking lot just outside of the sheriff's office. The State newspaper reports that deputies who handle security at the building housing the York County Sheriff's office noticed something unusual in a parking lot outside the building on Friday.

