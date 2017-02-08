Donald Trump Narrows US Attorney Field
The race for the position of U.S. Attorney in the state of South Carolina is down to two finalists, sources familiar with the vetting process tell FITSNews . President Donald Trump will reportedly choose between S.C. Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling and S.C. Rep. Peter McCoy for this position, we're told.
