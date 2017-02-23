Documents: After shooting, Roof went toward 2nd black church
Because he had to leave his day job late, the pastor of a South Carolina church cancelled his weekly Bible study class. That move may have averted a second round of deadly shootings after nine worshippers had been killed at another black church.
