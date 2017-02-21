Documents: After Charleston, Roof went toward 2nd AME church
Prosecutors in South Carolina say GPS evidence shows Dylann Roof drove toward a second black church the night he shot nine people to death during a Bible study. In court documents unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they had evidence showing Roof exited the interstate and drove toward a church in Jedburg after committing the killings at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|6 hr
|Scared to death Nana
|892
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC