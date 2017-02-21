Documents: After Charleston, Roof wen...

Documents: After Charleston, Roof went toward 2nd AME church

14 hrs ago

Prosecutors in South Carolina say GPS evidence shows Dylann Roof drove toward a second black church the night he shot nine people to death during a Bible study. In court documents unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they had evidence showing Roof exited the interstate and drove toward a church in Jedburg after committing the killings at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.

