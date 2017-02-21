Doctor says coyote followed him into work
A South Carolina surgeon kept his cool during a close encounter with what he believes was a coyote -- inside the building where he works. A security camera caught the moment Wednesday morning when Dr. Steven Polleti walked through the door for employees at the Southeastern Spine Institute in Mount Pleasant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|891
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC