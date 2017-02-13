DHEC: South Carolina reports widespre...

DHEC: South Carolina reports widespread flu activity

13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

According to the most recent information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, a total of 5,199 influenza cases were reported from 40 counties for the week ending Feb. 4. The predominant circulating flu type was Influenza A. Since Oct. 2, 2016, approximately 20,200 influenza cases have been reported, according to DHEC. A total of 16 people have died across the state.

