DHEC: South Carolina reports widespread flu activity
According to the most recent information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, a total of 5,199 influenza cases were reported from 40 counties for the week ending Feb. 4. The predominant circulating flu type was Influenza A. Since Oct. 2, 2016, approximately 20,200 influenza cases have been reported, according to DHEC. A total of 16 people have died across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|27
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC