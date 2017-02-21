Dems brace for backlash as they vote on new party chairman
After a string of televised debates, four party-sponsored "future forums" and three months of person-to-person lobbying, the race to lead the Democratic National Committee is coming to an end - with a vote on Saturday that might leave Democrats with new divisions. According to multiple campaigns, former labor secretary Thomas Perez has the largest share of the DNC's 447 voting members ready to support him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Busted After "Yelling Profanities And Thr...
|Fri
|Magic Utah Uwear
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Lisadobbs2015
|893
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|Feb 18
|Logic Analysis
|3
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC