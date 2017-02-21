Dems brace for backlash as they vote ...

Dems brace for backlash as they vote on new party chairman

Read more: Berkshire Eagle

After a string of televised debates, four party-sponsored "future forums" and three months of person-to-person lobbying, the race to lead the Democratic National Committee is coming to an end - with a vote on Saturday that might leave Democrats with new divisions. According to multiple campaigns, former labor secretary Thomas Perez has the largest share of the DNC's 447 voting members ready to support him.

