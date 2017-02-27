Cracking down on tinting -
The Prosperity Police Department has noticed various vehicle equipment violations that are becoming a hazard to the driver and to other motorists, ranging from overly tinted windows to the alteration of headlights. "People will do alterations to their vehicle without realizing that altering that vehicle, in many of the cases that we're seeing, is illegal and that subjects them to potentially being stopped by law enforcement," said Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield.
