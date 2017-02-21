City council's retreat focuses on teamwork
Gardner city council in a retreat meeting at the Johnson County Airport Commission board room on Feb. 15. Council heard a presentation from Hal Johnson, chief development officer for NAI Earle Furman, on the topic of economic development. Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Gardner city council attended a retreat on Feb. 15 in the Johnson County Airport Commission board room at New Century Airfield.
