Charter school in Columbia to close next school year
The South Carolina Public Charter School District voted to revoke the charter for the South Carolina Calvert Academy, according to a spokesman for the Charter School District. The Board of Trustees unanimously voted in a meeting Thursday to deny a request from the school to continue operations after the 2016-2017 school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|1 hr
|Spotted Girl
|2
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC