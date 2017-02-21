Bob Jones U to get tax-exempt status back after 30 years
A conservative Christian university in South Carolina is getting its federal tax-exempt status back 30 years after losing it over a ban on interracial dating. Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit told The Greenville News that the ban was dropped in 2000 and a former university president apologized for discrimination eight years later.
