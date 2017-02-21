Bob Jones U to get tax-exempt status ...

Bob Jones U to get tax-exempt status back after 30 years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A conservative Christian university in South Carolina is getting its federal tax-exempt status back 30 years after losing it over a ban on interracial dating. Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit told The Greenville News that the ban was dropped in 2000 and a former university president apologized for discrimination eight years later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se... 11 hr Rainbow Kid 4
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Fri cja627 891
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Black Panther (Jan '07) Feb 16 Jaclyn Tyler 255
News TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword Feb 15 Mitts Gold Plated... 33
News A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M... Feb 7 Brexit 1
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC