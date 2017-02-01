Bill blocking South Carolina cities f...

Bill blocking South Carolina cities from passing plastic bag bans heads to House floor

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A key House panel on Wednesday voted 13-3 to send the bill to the full House of Representatives where it will be debated on the floor. Environmentalists said after the vote they are not defeated and will do what they can to stop what they call over-reaching legislation to keep local governments from passing laws that ban the use of plastic bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens 1 hr dpo 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 22 Melissa 890
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Jan 18 BetaTheta12 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
Moving to South Carolina? Jan 6 Gyorgy Szoros 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC