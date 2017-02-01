Bill blocking South Carolina cities from passing plastic bag bans heads to House floor
A key House panel on Wednesday voted 13-3 to send the bill to the full House of Representatives where it will be debated on the floor. Environmentalists said after the vote they are not defeated and will do what they can to stop what they call over-reaching legislation to keep local governments from passing laws that ban the use of plastic bags.
