Atlas Road Crew, Custard Pie @Barrelhouse South
With the release of 2015's Halfway to Hopkins , produced by Grammy-winning producer Rick Beato , Atlas Road Crew's Southern-tinged pop-rock is sweeping the nation. Boasting memorable, anthemic choruses and vintage touches that recall the greats of American rock 'n' roll, Taylor Nicholson , Dave Beddingfield , Bryce James , Max Becker , and Patrick Drohan , the University of South Carolina graduates spin soulful, hooky tunes that are made for road trips.
