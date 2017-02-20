Atlas Road Crew, Custard Pie @Barrelh...

Atlas Road Crew, Custard Pie @Barrelhouse South

With the release of 2015's Halfway to Hopkins , produced by Grammy-winning producer Rick Beato , Atlas Road Crew's Southern-tinged pop-rock is sweeping the nation. Boasting memorable, anthemic choruses and vintage touches that recall the greats of American rock 'n' roll, Taylor Nicholson , Dave Beddingfield , Bryce James , Max Becker , and Patrick Drohan , the University of South Carolina graduates spin soulful, hooky tunes that are made for road trips.

