A worksheet filled out by a student a...

A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston Middle School.

In worksheets provided to Live 5 News, sixth graders at Alston Middle School were asked to fill in blanks about Islam and match up statements from the Quran with the five pillars of the religion. "Our concern is that if the need permission to teach sexual education, they should be getting permission to teach religious values," she said.

