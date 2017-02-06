A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston Middle School.
In worksheets provided to Live 5 News, sixth graders at Alston Middle School were asked to fill in blanks about Islam and match up statements from the Quran with the five pillars of the religion. "Our concern is that if the need permission to teach sexual education, they should be getting permission to teach religious values," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|1 hr
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|11 hr
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC