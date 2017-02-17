#4 South Carolina vs. UNCG Recap: Gamecocks Start 2017 Season With 7-1 Win Over Spartans
Baseball is back and the Gamecocks are starting off the season in the win column after taking advantage of some miscues by UNCG and wrapping up a 7-1 win on Friday in Columbia. South Carolina took an early lead, getting on the board in the bottom of the first inning.
