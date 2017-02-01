3rd congressional panel opens probe into Russia election meddling
A Senate Judiciary Committee panel on Thursday announced a third congressional investigation into Russia's efforts to influence last fall's elections and help Donald Trump capture the White House. The latest inquiry, a bipartisan effort to be led by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, also will explore allegations that similar Kremlin operations are occurring overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|18 hr
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|20 hr
|dpo
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC