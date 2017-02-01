3rd congressional panel opens probe i...

3rd congressional panel opens probe into Russia election meddling

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

A Senate Judiciary Committee panel on Thursday announced a third congressional investigation into Russia's efforts to influence last fall's elections and help Donald Trump capture the White House. The latest inquiry, a bipartisan effort to be led by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, also will explore allegations that similar Kremlin operations are occurring overseas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio... 18 hr smdh 1
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens 20 hr dpo 1
News South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 7
News South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le... Jan 26 former democrat 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 22 Melissa 890
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Jan 18 BetaTheta12 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,136 • Total comments across all topics: 278,519,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC