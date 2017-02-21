21 workers fired for taking part in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest Read Story Sonia Gutierrez
Juvenito Quintana and 20 others all missed work on February 16th and right the next day, they got a letter from Encore Boat Builders LLC in Lexington. The letter said they were being terminated for no show/ no call in.
