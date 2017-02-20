2016 and 1980: What do California and South Carolina have in common?
The last time Democrats were this upset about the election of a Republican president was when America elected Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln's election revealed that for many Democrats, loyalty to the Union was only provisional.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Tue
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Mon
|duck femocrats
|6
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Mon
|Ms Jean
|2
|Barack Obama Radically Expanded Our Appreciatio...
|Feb 2
|smdh
|1
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Jan 30
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
